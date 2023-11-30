A few months ago, Sony surprised fans with the sudden announcement of a new model of the PlayStation 5. The news gave a lot to talk about, and a sector of the community expressed its displeasure. Now, a popular YouTuber and engineer took matters into his own hands and created his own PS5 thumbnail.

According to the Japanese company, the new PS5 model, unofficially known as PS5 Slim, is 40% smaller and weighs up to 24% less than the original version. The redesign was unable to please all the fans, as some players mocked it and claimed that it was not small or thin enough.

The youtuber responsible for the channel Not From Concentrate (NFC) is in the group of people who disapprove of the design of Sony’s next-gen console. Therefore, he decided to build his own PlayStation 5 that is much smaller and more elegant, although also expensive.

Related video: What the hell is PlayStation 5 Slim?

Youtuber creates his own smaller PlayStation

“When I first heard the rumors earlier this year, I expected Sony to make the drive external and design the case to be smaller. “I’m disappointed that it didn’t live up to my expectations, so I decided to do it myself,” the content creator said at the beginning of his video.

The NFC youtuber placed a large part of the PlayStation 5 components inside a PC case NFC Skyreach 4 Tiny micro ATX, a feat that allowed the size to be reduced by up to 60%. Additionally, he designed around 20 custom pieces with the help of a impresa 3D and a laser cutter.

In the video, the technology influencer states that his biggest complaint about the PlayStation 5 is the fan, which he classifies as huge. Precisely, he assures that the cooling fan is the main reason why the next-gen console cannot be smaller.

In this way, NFC replaced the cooling system with a heat sink Alpenföhn Black Ridge and a fan Night Chromax of 120 mmwhich together are worth around $130 USD. On the other hand, replaced the power supply with a HDPlex GaN 250 W.

The “PlayStation 5 Tiny” is so small that it looks like an internet modem

The final result is, without a doubt, surprising. The YouTuber explains that the tests highlight that the miniature console heats up only a couple of degrees more, even when playing more demanding titles. In his video, he explained in great detail the entire process behind the creation of this interesting model of the PlayStation 5.

But tell us, what do you think of this experiment? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to the PlayStation 5.

Related video: PlayStation puts its foot in itself

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Source 1 and 2