In recent months, YouTube has launched new strategies to reduce the use of ad blockers and promote subscriptions to its premium service that, among other things, remove commercials that interrupt videos. Now, a new measure has baffled users.

In recent days, some people took to forums to report experiencing slower loads on the video platform. Initial reports indicated that the only people affected by this problem were users of FireFoxso it seemed like an effort Google to encourage the use of your browser.

YouTube videos load slower if you use ad blockers

However, later reports also reported problems and slow loading in Google Chrome and other web browsers. In the midst of uncertainty, YouTube He explained the reason behind this phenomenon, and certainly caused controversy with his statements.

In a statement to the specialized media 9to5Google, YouTube emphasized the importance of ads for content creators. Comment that blockers violate the platform rulesso it urged users to allow commercials or subscribe to the premium service.

Users reported slower loading on YouTube

The company announced that users who use ad blockers You may experience slower charging than normal.. Also, urge people to uninstall these kinds of tools to support the creators.

“In the last week, users who used ad blockers may have experienced a suboptimal display, which includes loading delays, regardless of which browser they use. Users who uninstalled their blockers may experience a temporary delay, and should try updating their browser,” the company commented.

These statements are in line with the statement sent to the media Android Authority, where the company confirms that these efforts are intended to invite viewers who use blockers to allow ads or try YouTube Premium to have an ad-free experience. This with the goal of “supporting a diverse ecosystem of creators around the world.”

