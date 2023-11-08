With a penalty from Lorusso the Azzurrini won their first match of the season, five years after the last success against Red Star

Five years after the last time (Napoli-Stella Rossa 5-3 with a show and hat-trick by Gianluca Gaetano), Napoli returns to win in the Youth League, overcoming in the desolate setting of Cercola – the facility far from the city where the Azzurri they also play the Primavera 2 matches – Union Berlin. Big and deserved party in the locker room for Mister Tedesco’s boys, creator together with his youngsters of a small business given that the Neapolitans have broken a real taboo. Lorusso’s opening penalty decided the match (13th minute, after a handball by a guest defender in the area).

A goal that gave confidence to Turi and his teammates who were called – among other things – to redeem not only the defeat in Berlin in the first leg but also the three consecutive knockouts in this group in which they were playing the role of extra. It was goalkeeper Turi who saved his team with a prodigious intervention at the end of the first half following an attempt by Kramer. In the second half the Teutonic team pushed hard and almost equalized with Asanji first and then Engelbreth but Napoli held their own despite Mutanda’s expulsion in the tense final. Indeed, it was Russo who hit the crossbar with a free kick shortly before the final whistle, essentially certifying the deserved success for the Azzurri.