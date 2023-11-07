Relive the LIVE of Milan-PSG, match of the 4th day of Group F of the 2023-2024 Youth League: ‘last minute’ victory for the Rossoneri!

Il Milan Spring Of Ignazio Abate beats, 3-2il PSG Under 19 Of View Camera at the ‘PUMA – House of Football/Vismara’ and flies to the top of Group F of the Youth League 2023-2024. Rossoneri goals, in the first half, with Clinton Nsiala-Makengo e Francesco Camarda to which, in the final, the Parisians reply with Serif Nhaga. In the second half, equal guest with Erwan Adonis and, subsequently, victory of the Devil at 94′. In full injury time, header by Diego Sia from close range and three points for the Rossoneri! READ THE YOUTH LEAGUE MILAN-PSG COMMENT HERE, READ THE YOUTH LEAGUE MILAN-PSG REPORT CARDS HERE.

+++ MILAN-PSG, THE YOUTH LEAGUE LIVE +++

They have recently been official formations with which they will take the field Milan e PSG. Here, therefore, are the choices of the two coaches, Ignazio Abate e View Camera.

MILAN (4-3-3): Raveyre; Bakoune, Simić, Nsiala-Makengo, Alex Jimenez; Sala, Malaspina, Poetry; Scotti, Comrade, Chaka Traore. Available: Bartoccioni, Magni, Paloschi, Parmiggiani, Cuenca, Liberali, Sia. Trainer: Abate.

PSG (3-4-2-1): Carnation; Adonis, Diaby, Island; Zague, Fanne Drame, E. Mbappe, I; Bensoula, Mayor; Sangare. Available: Michut, Laurendon, Cordier, Khafi, Mendy, Camara, Mbaye. Trainer. Z. Camara.

Friends of’PianetaMilan.it‘, welcome to the ‘PUMA – House of Football/Vismara’ of Milano where soon, at ore 14:00will go on stage Milan-PSGmatch of the 4th day of Group F of the Youth League 2023-2024. Stay with us for the LIVE text of the Rossoneri match by Ignazio Abate against the Parisians! READ ALSO: Milan, Ibrahimovic returns: here’s what role the Swede will have >>>

November 7, 2023 (modified November 7, 2023 | 4:47 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED