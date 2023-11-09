Email applications are seeing how, progressively, they are replaced by the immediacy that comes with exchanging messages through one of the various apps specialized for this. Google now wants to remedy this situation, adding a change that gives Gmail a much more instantaneous essence.

Responding to an email, especially if it is for work, always has a small connotation that forces us to have to apply certain formalities that, in many cases, take away some of our agility. In many situations, exchanging messages through WhatsApp, Slack or Telegram, for example, is much faster and, above all, more comfortable. And Google knows this very well. So much so that the latest update of the Gmail application for Android goes precisely in this direction.

From now on, Gmail users on Android will be able to see how, when they open an email, a message very similar to that of a chat will appear at the bottom of the screen. Very similar to the interface of the messaging apps that we usually use. Trying to invite its users to respond in a more agile way to the emails received.

All options available

This is not the first time that an email application has tried to make this type of actions more agile. However, in the case of Gmail the reality is that this change has been made thinking about most of the situations that we can face when we want to reply to an email, such as, for example, editing the recipients or adding email addresses. in copy. From now on, all of this can be done from the window itself, without entering the classic email editor that we are used to.

Recently, Google had already shown signs of working on new functionalities that would allow modifying the user experience offered when replying or forwarding an email. Adding three buttons at the bottom that allowed us, in a very simple way, to reply, reply to all or forward an email. In addition, it will also allow us to attach any file by simply touching the icon that we will find in the form of a clip on the left.

The buttons adapt to our behavior

Initially, this functionality is located at the bottom of our screen. As we interact with it, the window changes size with the aim of accommodating all the content, as well as improving the experience we obtain as users. Once we have everything written, just click on the send icon located on the right side of the box.

However, this functionality does not eliminate the possibility of automatically replying with predefined response messages that the application has been offering in recent years. And, furthermore, thanks to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, they adapt to the preferences of each user.

At the time of writing these lines, not all users have yet received the update notification on their terminals. However, it is expected that the launch will be progressive over the coming weeks globally as the correct operation for users after the update is verified.