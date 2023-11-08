Yasmin has declared war on Asiye and it seems that, in addition to trying to separate her from Doruk, she wants to do the same with Ömer. For this reason, the young woman has set a trap for the Eren cousins ​​so that they believe that she had gotten rid of Asiye’s duties.

Young Eren stops her teacher as soon as she sees her in the hallways and tells her that she has to talk seriously with her. Coincidentally, Ömer and Yasmin pass by and find out about the conversation, so Asiye takes the opportunity to directly accuse her classmate of flushing her homework down the toilet. She wants to unmask her in front of her brother!

To the young woman’s surprise, her teacher confirms that she does have her homework and even teaches it to her. “I don’t know what she did, but she played me,” Asiye says to try to get her brother to see that Yasmin has set a trap for her.

“Girls, you’ve both lost your minds,” Yasmin says directly to the Eren cousins. Ömer tries to put peace between them and emphasizes to Asiye that the important thing is that the teacher has her homework.

Seeing that Yasmin is enjoying the situation, Asiye pounces on her and Ömer is forced to intervene. “You’re not fine. Get out of here right now,” Suzan’s son tells young Eren. Is a major crisis brewing between the two brothers?

