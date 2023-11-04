Has it ever happened to you that you have wanted to open a new Twitter/X account, but it has been practically impossible to choose the desired username since it was already taken by another person or bot.

In fact, one of Elon Musk’s first decisions at the helm of the former Twitternow

According to Forbes, who have been able to obtain different emails from company employees, Twitter/X even has a dedicated team that has begun working on a username market for buying and selling.

In fact, they claim that even X has been sending email requests to potential buyers. asking them for a minimum of $50,000 for the desired username.

This seems aimed at large companies that would be interested in having their username match exactly.

In 2022 Elon Musk public that bots had taken over a huge number of usernames and that it planned to start releasing them next month, something that did not happen.

Then a subsequent report from The New York Times claimed that Musk planned to release up to 1.5 billion usernames.

It is likely that Musk is considering using his own service for the purchase and sale of usernames from the social network X where in certain cases figures as crazy as $50,000 could be reached.