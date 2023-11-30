Yes, please share your opinion, we are curious!

There are few things in life as important as good coffee. Along the way you often really need it. But just as often it is really disappointing when you walk into the shop at the gas station. Dirty, expensive, lukewarm. For example, on a recent road trip to Italy with the endurance test Lexus RX500h, we even took the Handpresso with us to avoid French coffee.

But today we are going to look for solutions. We want to enter 2024 positively. So we are curious about the best places in NL to drink coffee along the highway.

Because despite working from home, we are all on that highway quite often and life goes on there and coffee is life!

Please complete the questions below (app users do so here). And then next week we will take to the Dutch highways with the Lexus to see if we can find the best highway coffee shop in the Netherlands!

Research: Good coffee along the highway

We are curious what you think about drinking coffee along the highway? We are even more curious about your suggestions for places to drink coffee along the highway in the Netherlands. Leave your opinion below.

How often do you drink coffee along the highway?* Daily Weekly Monthly Very sometimes Never! Do you think the price of coffee along the highway is important?* Yes, but I don’t let it stop me Yes, that’s why I don’t buy it along the highway Yes, that’s why I look at the price first and if it’s too expensive I walk away No, I have no idea what it costs. No, if I want to drink coffee, it can cost anything. What kind of coffee do you drink on the road?* Espresso Black coffee Cappuccino At which gas station/restaurant along the highway do you prefer to get coffee?* I never get coffee along the highway Shell gas station Total Energies BP Esso McDonalds Starbucks La Place At which gas station / restaurant in the Netherlands along the highway should we test the coffee? What else do you want to say about coffee along the highway? Major annoyances? Cups too big? Drop it below

