One of the doubts that comes to mind when we contract a new service with our operator is whether the router that they are going to install will be enough. It may also be that, at times, our router has outages or failures and we think that it is not of good quality or that we need to change it for another one.

Although it is true that you could use a router of any brand you prefer and replace it with the one installed by your operator, you have to know that, in most cases, it is unnecessary and you will not get a better service by changing the router for another that you choose.

Advantages of the operator router

First of all, it is logical to talk about the quality of the service that the operator is going to offer you. Each piece of equipment that an operator installs, It is designed and configured specifically so that it can work at its best on your network. The engineers and developers in charge of designing this equipment know the network infrastructure perfectly, which means they can configure the routers so that they have the best possible performance, offering a more stable and faster connection.

In addition, using the router that the technician installs will ensure that it is fully compatible with the services you have contracted. In many cases, these routers come preconfigured with some specific settings to make the most of the Internet connection and changing the router for another brand could cause compatibility problems and require you to make additional configurations, which could also affect the quality. of the connection.

Finally, you should know that the operators’ routers continually receive automatic firmware updates to improve performance and security. Something that does not happen automatically with other models that you can use. But, beyond the quality of the service that it can offer, it is important to keep in mind that, if we have a problem with the operator’s router, it will be the technical service that will be in charge of solving it, while if we install a third-party router, The operator would not have to solve any problem or incident caused by a router that is not of its brand.

Problems with changing the router

There are certain beliefs and it is very common to hear that third-party routers always surpass those provided by the operators if we talk about performance. But, this is not an absolute truth. The quality of a router depends on several factors, and some third-party routers may not meet a number of specifications for the best possible performance. It is important to look for one that has the features you need so as not to have a significant loss of performance.

Another reason why the operator’s router is usually changed is for speed, hoping that a new router will make our Internet speed faster. But this does not work like that, there are other factors such as network congestion or the contracted speed that also influence this aspect. You should keep in mind that changing to a faster router may not be enough if the rest of the elements in the chain are not up to par.

Finally, it is important to highlight the importance of customization in our router. Some users prefer third-party routers that give you the possibility of advanced configuration and allow you to customize them to your liking. Although this can be very important for those who love technology and networks, most users do not need such personalized settings and with the operator’s router configuration, it is usually enough for an adequate and quality service in most homes.