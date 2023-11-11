At the beginning of the year, a new Google policy caused quite a stir in which practically all the mail accounts of Gmail if they have been considered inactive.

Google A Gmail account that has not been used for anything in a period of two years is considered inactive. While two years seems like a long time, it is quite likely that a person has a Google account from a long time ago that they used with their former classmates or coworkers.

Well, practically almost all of these accounts could be removed by Google on a date from December 1, 2023which is when this new inactive account policy comes into play.

Those from Mountain View assure that will send successive warnings about these inactive accounts before deleting them, presumably to services associated with that account or to the recovery email associated with it.

Basically, just like a Google account, it is defined as an inactive account one that has not been used at all in a period of two years.

To restart an account from zero and no longer be inactive, the user only has to do some small action associated with that accountsuch as using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, sharing photos or directly opening email, all while logged into that account.

In any case, this elimination of accounts Gmail It is only for personal accounts that have been inactive for more than two years, but not professional, business, or educational accounts.

Google’s reason for this policy: your security

Google has a clear reason for this new policy, and it is basically to prevent these accounts from being abandoned with all your personal informationand that in the end they end up being exploited by hackers.

In fact, cybercriminals could try to access these abandoned Gmail accounts to learn more about your personal information, and even steal your identity.

Starting December 1, Google will implement this policy, and with it, millions of accounts will surely be deleted.