As you may have noticed, the world of streaming is constantly evolving and the amount of film and series production we receive is, to say the least, abysmal. But of course, this content is increasingly expensive, so entertainment service companies have had no choice but to raise prices and end up imposing on the user advertising-supported subscriptions. In this case, Amazon Fire TV It will also incorporate this modality, but in a different way.

We thought we were delusional when we first tried a streaming application in its early days, like Netflix, and there were no advertising anywhere. We were relieved at the time, but the truth is that, as the years went by, a company is not only supported by paid subscriptionsbut they also need another means of income to maintain their reputation and continue offering more content.

Thus, advertising has become the medium that promotes the highest volume of income and streaming applications have not hesitated to use this modality in some of their memberships. Besides, The platforms have incorporated advertisements in order to make their business model profitable. For this reason, Fire TV will bring with it more advertising on its interface, since Amazon does not only rely on the sale of these devices.

Fire TV will integrate more ads

As we have mentioned previously, entertainment companies carry out agreements and collaborations through advertising so that their profits are not affected. Fire TV has had this feature in its interface for a while and intends to implement greater advertising consumption in the coming months. Likewise, the company recently announced that Amazon has obtained 26% of advertising incometranslating into a total of 12 billion dollars during the first nine months of the year.

However, although it can be annoying to include ads in search results, it is, at the same time, beneficial for advertisers and for Amazon itself. That is, when searching for your favorite movie or series or an application on Fire TV, the results will be accompanied by a large amount of advertising. But the truth is that these ads may or may not be related to what we are looking for.

Amazon follows in the footsteps of Samsung, LG and Android TV

If you look closely, there are other operating systems that make use of ad integrity throughout the interface. It is the case of Samsungwith its Tizen system, LGwith your webOS software, or Android TV which is used in several television models, such as Xiaomi or Sony. These layers of customization appear accompanied by banners to boost your business and achieve greater benefits.

Apparently, this role model is very common among companies and involves connect with the audience in the best possible way, without making them feel uncomfortable when viewing the advertising content. Now that you know that Amazon will take measures to implement more advertising for its operating system on its Fire TV, there is no choice but to get used to this formula.