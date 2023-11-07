Sengül returns home and tells his children that it took him longer to arrive because he was helping his new tenant with his belongings.

“Aybike, I have rented your room,” Sengül tells her daughter while the young woman, very angry, responds that she does not understand why she has done that.

Aybike and Oğulcan tell their mother that they don’t agree with this decision, but are left speechless when the new tenant walks through the door… it’s Orhan!

The Erens’ uncle has been left without a place to sleep after divorcing Gönül and Şengül, after discovering that he is paying a lot of money for a room, proposes to rent him a room.

The two brothers, unable to hide their happiness, are happy to see their father enter the door and thank their mother for the great idea she has had, although she emphasizes to them that Orhan does not return home as the father of his children if not as a tenant. Since they are roommates, will there now be a new rapprochement between Sengül and Orhan?