Last Tuesday at Princess Leonor’s swearing-in of the Constitution, there were those who saw a look of discomfort and anger on Queen Letizia’s face. Queen Letizia’s gestures caught her attention and many wondered what was wrong with the sovereign and what could bother her about the act.

Hours before the event began in the Congress of Deputies, the cameras captured images of the movement that the kings made in the official vehicle. In the car there is the image of a serious Queen Letizia with a grimace that can be interpreted as a certain discomfort.

Journalist Rubén Amón points out that he is surprised that this debate has been created about the state of the monarch. “It happened to you that your 18-year-old daughter has to submit to the hostility of a third of the parliament that wants to cut off her head, she submits to the candidate for the title of queen. Furthermore, you are the wife of a king and you live under scrutiny “which forces us to force debates like this. Look for a look of confusion in a car,” he determines. Amón believes that “a good part of the path to perfection” that we see the monarchy has taken has to do with “Letizia’s genetics, which corrects ‘Bourbonism’ in many of its most worrying aspects and represents a path to perfection.”

Mariló Montero, a collaborator of the program, assures that she saw the queen serious. She believes that during the broadcast the queen’s face did not become the priority topic. “She is known for her perfection and also for her way of acting, like in some moments like in Palma,” she pointed out in relation to Queen Letizia’s ‘encounter’ with Queen Emeritus Sofía. Montero believes that the queen is subjected to severe and unfair scrutiny for the good professional work that she has been carrying out for years.

The stylistic coincidence with Francina Armengol, possible cause of anger?

For Montero, the fact that the queen coincided in look with the president of the Congress of Deputies Francina Armengol is not a credible cause of seriousness. “Apparently the anger comes from home, on other occasions she has agreed on dresses and has laughed, although on this occasion it was not the queen’s stylist’s best day,” says Mariló.

The architect Joaquín Torres believes that the queen is examined too precisely. “How many gestures have there been from the previous queen who was a mushroom and we haven’t commented on them?” he asked himself. “She is someone who has saved the monarchy in an exemplary way,” he maintains.

