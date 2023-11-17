Do you use Google Chrome as the main browser to access the internet? If so, you should know that a very important change is being made that affects your user experience and that could be implemented very soon. Specifically, the technology giant has announced that it will renew one of its protocols to end eliminating the extensions and applications that Google integrates in your browser. If you want to know in depth the new changes to this tool, we invite you to continue reading.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers that attracts millions of users globally every month. In fact, according to the latest data from Statista, between July and August 2023, Chrome was used by 63.6% of Internet users worldwide, above Safari (20%), owned by Apple, and Microsoft Edge (5%). So much so that when a change occurs in the system, it will bring with it a series of consequences that will affect a large number of users.

Now Google is immersed in the implementation of a new update that could mean the end of Google Chrome extensions in its current version. And the company has been carrying out experiments on its App Programming Interface (API) to renew it under the name of Manifest V3. With this, the technology company wants remove ad blocker which represents a real headache for entities that need to obtain income through advertising that users block. Apparently, Google’s policy will go further and it is possible that Google Chrome extensions will stop working in 2024.

Google resumes its plans

A few years ago, Google started doing some testing to transform your extensions and apps section with the aim of reorganizing its API and adapting it in a better way. To do this, the company has been working for a long time to migrate from Manifest V2 to version V3, that is, a platform that is responsible for the operation of extensions in Chrome. It is essential to the developers’ work and determines what type of extensions can be made and which are not supported.

However, there are some developers who use their tricks and maneuvers to launch extensions that can affect the performance of the browser. That is why Google has put on the table its intention to eliminate software development from its extensions section. In fact, the exclusion of uBlock Originone of the extensions that enhanced the blocking of advertising on websites.

Google’s reasons

The multinational highlights that it is making a great effort to eliminate ad blockers, especially those that do not allow content creators on YouTube to benefit. In fact, David Li, Product Manager at Google, has stated on the company’s blog that they feel concerned about those developers who facilitate the management of content blockers at will. Likewise, Li assures that now they are ready to continue improving Manifest V3 in order to increase the security and privacy of the platform. Additionally, extension publishers are encouraged to migrate from Manifest V2 to V3 by June 2024.

As a result, Google has stated that this migration will take some time to complete and extensions from the Manifest V2 version may will be disabled from July of next yearin such a way that many applications will stop working. On the other hand, other browsers, such as Firefox, will continue to maintain the Manifest V2 protocol in all its extensions, although it will also support Manifest V3 so that its users are not limited to installing previous versions. .