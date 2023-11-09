Nowadays, finding a perfect, but almost impossible balance between work and personal life has become crucial to truly being good with yourself. Now, a new study led by the legendary universities of Harvard and Penn State reveals the real importance of this balance not only for the quality of life, but also for the health of your heart.

Published in the American Journal of Public Health, the study examined 1,528 employees, ranging from IT workers with varying salaries to lower-paid caregivers.

The results, in truth, are striking: those who enjoyed work flexibility, thanks to bosses who allowed better schedules, were less likely to experience heart problems.

The conclusion was that these workers in whom work and personal life combined perfectly, They had a heart comparable to that of people 10 years younger.

A job with more flexible hours is associated with younger hearts

Although problems or stress in the workplace did not have a very large overall impact on the cardiometabolic risk score (CRS), it was shown, as expected, that if this was also lower than the average, the risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease.

Change in work culture seems the essential key to a stronger heart and a healthier life. Professor Orfeu Buxton, director of the Sleep, Health & Society Collaboratory at Penn State, seeing these results, highlights the importance of these changes in improving employee health and urges a general implementation.

“When stressful workplace conditions and work-family conflict were mitigated, we saw a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease among the most vulnerable employees, without any negative impact on their productivity,” he explains.

In conclusion, comment that the study not only highlights the need to resolve work stress from a public health perspective, but also It also highlights the need for workers themselves to have basic knowledge of assistanceespecially if employees include older people or people at higher risks.