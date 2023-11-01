The budget of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become Prime Video’s biggest enemy. And that is very high…

The biggest problem with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is money. The Prime Video series has a huge budget, yes. But this could be putting the series in a less than advantageous position. Of course, every film and television series needs considerable financing to materialize on the screen. It is necessary for all projects if they are to have any chance of being done well and having wide distribution. Costumes, sets, actors, special effects, crew members, equipment and everything else that is an essential part of making a film. All of this carries a cost. With this in mind, it would be easy to assume that a bigger budget is better. However, “too much” is sometimes not synonymous with “the best.”

Initially, The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was supposed to cost approximately $100 to $150 million.. But the final product ended up having a price close to 465 million. It is difficult to find a reason for this budget increase other than poor management. The amount of money spent is not necessarily the problem. What is worrying, however, is the willingness to expand the budget even further. That suggests a lack of discipline on the part of the creative team. There may be debate about whether Sauron or Morgoth is the more powerful villain, but the Amazon production could end up being the biggest villain in this series.

The production process of the series versus the movies

There’s no denying that Peter Jackson’s trilogy had a huge budget. Filming for the trilogy began in late 1999. All three films were filmed simultaneously. The budget for the entire trilogy was 281 million, equivalent to 436.5 million in 2020 when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power began production. In the end, the films combined to reach a running time of 11 hours and 26 minutes. That equates to approximately 38.4 million per hour of finished film. Considering the critical acclaim and number of awards it won, as well as the universal fan love and adoration it garnered, the investment was more than reasonable.

Most of the trilogy’s production process was marked by the need to be creative and solve problems in ingenious ways. The budget of the trilogy was not flexible like that of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That forced Peter Jackson, his producers and crew to stick with it. At times, cuts had to be made and sacrifices were often required. Everyone involved in the project put their heart and soul into the trilogy because they cared. Somehow, money could no longer be an incentive. Ingenuity and creativity appeared out of pure necessity.

The unlimited budget is equivalent to the absence of limitations and the denial of art

Prime Video

“The enemy of art is the absence of limitations,” said Orson Welles at the time. Many of the film industry’s best directors would probably agree. Limitations and limits demand that creativity and inventiveness come to light. If challenges are not faced, failure is guaranteed. That’s the real problem with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Resistance arose and ingenuity was demanded. But instead of addressing the problems with ingenuity, Amazon tried to remove obstacles by increasing the budget. The removal of budget constraints only ensured the end of problem solving. But he did not allow art to be born.

You can enjoy this series on Prime Video and subscribe with a free trial month through this link full of benefits.