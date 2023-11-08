This is Pasapalabra! Moisés and Óscar have had their best duel of the 31 that they have had in El Rosco due to their very high level, because of how evenly matched they have been and because of the exciting finale that occurred. They could have signed a draw perfectly but one of the two wanted to take a risk when faced with one of those difficult questions that are often worth a pot. It was the Riojan, who did not win the 1,078,000 euros at stake but did receive a tremendous ovation from the public.

Although the two started with great caution, they later hit the ground running. Oscar’s play of eleven consecutive responses deserves special mention: it left him with a partial score of 19-10 in his favor. Furthermore, in his next turn he reached 22 hits, with 21 in the first round and one already entering the second. Afterwards, he chose to wait for the reaction of his rival.

Moses has gone to meet them with leaden feet. Taking into account that a mistake could already be fatal, he has been ensuring each response. However, he has been very feisty and has managed to match the Madrid player.

He could have signed a draw. However, the contestants have a personal fight against difficult questions, which can only be resolved as a result of study, putting in hours, and effort. For this reason, Moisés has chosen to take a risk with one of the rockiest: the last name of an architect. He responded when he only had three seconds left and delivered a real stroke of authority, literally and figuratively. The audience celebrated his success with an ovation that had not been experienced on the set for a long time.

“I have a wonderful body,” acknowledged Óscar, who has found himself at an unexpected crossroads. However, as a great companion and rival, he has applauded Moses’ bravery. Press play and relive this frenetic duel!

Despite having to play the Blue Chair again, Óscar can be very satisfied with this duel. Without a doubt, he has raised the level after making self-criticism of the previous programs.

In fact, on this occasion he finished the tests by taking thirty seconds ahead of Moisés. It seems that the “three to one” spirit, with Jorge Lucas and Ana García Lozano, has had an effect.