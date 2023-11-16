The new season of Young Sheldon will be the last of this prequel to the television series The Big Bang Theory.

The beloved characters and their stories from Medford, Texas, will say goodbye in style. February 15, 2024 marks the triumphant return of the seventh season of Young Sheldon which will be the last, with the grand finale scheduled for May 16. But there is a twist: this season will be a little shorter due to the ups and downs caused by the Hollywood strikes and will only have 14 episodes, leaving the total number of 141 episodes.

It will be a bittersweet goodbye for both fans and those who have been behind the magic of this series. Those who have contributed to giving life to Young Sheldon have not stopped expressing their feelings regarding this closure.

The president of CBS Entertainment could not help but recognize the incredible work that has marked the series.

“As a prequel to one of the greatest comedies, Young Sheldon proved that lightning can strike twice. He was highlighted by an extraordinary cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought the characters to life with unique styles plus heartfelt stories that engaged audiences from the beginning.”

young sheldon

The creatives, Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland issued this statement: “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this Cooper chapter over the past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we are excited to share this last season with you.”

Although this series ends with the seventh season, another program derived from The Big Bang Theory is being prepared that will premiere on HBO Max. Although for now, we don’t have many details about what they are preparing.