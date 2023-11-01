Suara.com – Yogyakarta State Islamic University (UIN) Political Observer Ahmad Norma Permata assesses that the support of young people is political capital for the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka pair to win the 2024 presidential election contest.

According to him, Prabowo received strong support from the youth base. The Norm statement is based on the results of a survey that was published some time ago by one of the survey institutions in the country.

“One of them is the latest Indonesian Political Indicators (IPI) survey which recorded Prabowo-Gibran as the main choice of Gen Z with 37.8 percent,” he said, quoted by Times Indonesia-jaringan Suara.com, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Then from the millennial voter segment, Prabowo-Gibran also remained ahead with 37.1 percent.

This electability is at the top compared to Ganjar-Mahfud who only got 32.5 percent and Anies-Muhaimin with 31.5 percent.

Apart from that, he also analyzed the results of research by the Jakarta Survey Institute (LSJ) in the period 18-26 October 2023 which recorded that Prabowo-Gibran’s electability was above those of the two presidential-vice presidential candidates.

According to him, if the presidential election takes place in two rounds, it is likely that Prabowo-Gibran will be the winners. He conveyed this on the assumption that the Anies-Muhaimin pair lost in the first round of the presidential election.

“If Anies loses, then more of Anies’ followers will certainly come to Prabowo because they used to support Prabowo in the 2019 elections,” he said.

Furthermore, he stated that Gibran’s presence as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate would be a good advertising event.

Because, if Gibran fails to become vice presidential candidate, then Jokowi’s eldest son could potentially qualify for the DKI regional elections.

Regarding the continuation of Jokowi’s policy in the next leadership succession, Norma believes that the Prabowo-Gibran pair will continue it.

“My guess is that if Prabowo-Gibran is elected, then Jokowi’s policies will continue. So there won’t be much innovation except to upgrade Gibran to appear at the national and international level,” he said.