Although the Young People Building the Future scholarship had planned to begin the dispersion of the payment on November 28, an unexpected delay forced beneficiaries to wait. We tell you what it is about

Why was the scholarship payment delayed?

It had been announced on the official account of deleted minutes latercausing the annoyance of the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries reported that payments were not madeand that a message appeared when entering the platform.

The message says the following: “Dear Apprentice, the payment of your financial aid is assured, your November payment will be deposited into your Banco del Bienestar account no later than December 10.”

Beneficiaries were also recommended to remain attentive to official communications on the program’s social networks, as well as to have patience and certainty that the payment will arrive.

