Young Miko has been in charge of setting the rhythm in this last program of the week. The artist has been to El Hormiguero for the first time to spend an unforgettable night while she talks about her recent success.

The Puerto Rican is a reference for the LGTBIQ+ collective, her protest lyrics and personality have made her a social icon. For this reason, Pablo Motos wanted to know what the moment was like when he opened up to his parents in this regard and what advice he would give to people who are in that same situation.

“Don’t be afraid to express yourself” Young Miko

“I would have loved for someone to tell me that my parents will always love me,” he said before adding that people should not feel alone, since there are many more who feel the same as them.

After this, Pablo Motos has given a trick to deal with this type of situation and has concluded by saying that “we encourage everyone to express themselves and for people to be free and love each other.” Don’t miss this important message!