Taxis are one of those places where we sometimes leave something when we are in a hurry or distracted. Freenow, the mobility application, has analyzed the statistics of passenger reports from 9 European countries, resulting in a list of the lost items in a taxi most common and unusual. Some items that are typically left behind include relatively commonly used items, such as cell phones, handbags and wallets, or keys. However, the most original ones include some surprises.

The taxi and lost objects

What do Spaniards forget the most in a taxi? It turns out that we are not much different from Europeans in this regard: these are mainly everyday items, from smartphones and bags to keys and wireless headphones. There are others that may not be as surprising even though they are not as common, such as caps or electronic cigarettes.

However, in a taxi we carry all kinds of things. The most peculiar on the list included a pack of artificial wounds, a folded inflatable pool, cosmetic objects such as hair extensions or an ultraviolet lamp for manicure. The list even includes objects related to medicine such as a hammer, the kind they use to hit the knee to check reflexes, and even a pregnancy ultrasound. We assume that the emotion of the moment caused this loss.

Countries and cities with the most mistakes

As for countries, Spain was where we were most forgetful last year according to Freenow’s Lost&Found report, but we have managed to reverse the situation. According to data from this report, in 2023 passengers from France, Greece and the United Kingdom will be the most forgetful. However, users from Germany and Poland rarely leave anything in a taxi – these countries are last in the ranking. Spain on this occasion occupies fifth place.

In the distribution by cities we do find that two of the most important in our geography occupy very high places. The record for the number of abandoned objects is held by Dublin, London, Madrid and Barcelona.

Also influences the time frame, both by time of year and day of the week. Among the last 12 months, December 2022 wins in terms of the highest number of forgotten items, with the app receiving the most reports on Monday mornings around 9 a.m. They also happen a lot on Fridays, when the taxi customer is already thinking about the weekend. However, month after month we can see that there are fewer and fewer objects left in taxis. Curiously, among the months analyzed, August 2023 was the period with the lowest number of loss reports.