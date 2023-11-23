If you’ve been thinking for a while that you want to change your television but you haven’t decided, be careful because this Black Friday there are quite a few 4K models of all kinds discounted at prices that are scandalously low even for what we are used to seeing.

We are referring, for example, to a 50″ 4K television for only 286 euros, but above all to another bargain that is even difficult to believe: a 65″ 4K Smart TV with a QLED panel for 499 euros. Yes, you read correctly and there is no figure out of place.

It is a giant television that also has a very high quality panelthe logical leap if you come from a standard LED television that, no matter how 4K it is, already leaves something to be desired in terms of image quality.

With a QLED panel and a giant 65″ screen, this television is one of the cheapest if you are looking for a large format 4K TV.

The reduction is 250 euros on the previous price, quite large for a 2023 television, that is, we are not even talking about a television on sale from previous campaigns.

Shipping is free, as with almost all orders from Amazon, regardless of whether you have a Prime account or not.

A QLED panel that should cost much more

A rather curious thing has been happening especially with televisions, and that is that when you buy a television a few inches larger than yours, at first it seems very big, but as the months go by you get used to it and if you see another one that is, let’s say, 5 inches Plus, you end up thinking, why not?

Having said that, The jump to 65 inches is already very considerable, almost like having a home theater, and also with a panel that represents colors much better.brighter and more vivid than conventional LED panels.

That QLED televisions have become cheaper in recent years is obvious, but for one of such size to break the 500 euro barrier is not common, and even less so in brands already well established in the market such as Hisense, Asian but with many years behind him operating in the West.

The most likely thing is that throughout this entire week of Black Friday this bargain will end up being sold out, and before that happens it is advisable to get ahead of yourself if you have already decided that your television’s time has come to retire and move on to a better life, even if it still looks more or less decent.

