Proplica is a figures company belonging to Bandai Namco which is responsible for making exact replicas of objects from video games and animated series. Among his most popular works are scepters of Sailor Moon or the keyblade Kingdom Hearts, among others. However, today they just announced together with Nintendo that the Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda It will be your next project. The best thing about all this is that we already have photos of a prototype.

The Master Sword in real life

The Zelda Master Sword produced by Proplica It is based on the version of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and it looks like this:

An official replica Master Sword by PROPLICA was revealed at the Tamashii Nation 2023 Event in Japan #Zelda pic.twitter.com/pnUzbvQECW — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) November 16, 2023

As you can see, it is a full-scale replica of the sword nailed to its pedestal. In addition, a blue light emanates from its lower part. It certainly looks like a great job done by a true replica master!

Although it does not yet have a release date or estimated price, The Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda promises to be one of the most desired items by players of all the world. For that reason, if you want to get your hands on it, you better stay tuned.

What do you think? Do you also want a Master Sword like this? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Fuente: Tamashii Nations