But in which province will you pay the highest road tax next year? You can read that below!

Heavens, we all hate road taxes so much, don’t we? Or are you going to say that you like having to pay a large amount every month just to be allowed to go on the road? Don’t think so indeed.

But for some the horror of road tax is just a little bit worse than for others. Because the rate in one province is not the rate in another. This means that there is the most expensive province when it comes to road tax.

But which one is that?

Most expensive province in terms of road tax

Well, that’s South Holland. The province where our @wouter, @michaelras and @rubenpriest reside indeed. They will pay the most road tax of all provinces next year.

That’s because they have decided to increase the surcharge. Last year they were 95.7, just like in Groningen, but it was decided to increase the surcharge to 98.7. And since Groningen has frozen it, South Holland is now single-handedly the province with the highest road tax.

And that does the province no harm, far from it in fact. It makes them a huge amount of money. A total of 390 million euros will seep into the provincial coffers next year thanks to road taxes. That’s about half of the total revenue. The increase in surcharges results in an increase of almost 12 millionn in income.

In total, there are more than one and a half million cars registered in the province of South Holland. And the majority of them therefore have to pay more road tax. Except for electric cars, which are still exempt from MRB.

All down to the Tesla, I would almost say!

This article You will pay the highest road tax in this province next year first appeared on Ruetir.