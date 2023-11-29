A European World of Warcraft team called Echo took Fyrakk’s World First Kill in Dragonflight’s mythic mode, giving them access to the new two-handed ax called Fyr’alath. Weapon that can drop from the final boss of the raid and is highly coveted by strong characters. But even though obtaining it requires a lot of luck, it also has a hidden cost that you must pay before you can use it, which is quite high.

The Fyr’alath is very valuable, having a powerful use effect that can deal almost 500,000 points of damage to multiple targets, in just three seconds and also has a passive effect that deals damage to enemies hit, with a long effect time. which increases damage when activated. But upon taking it, you will receive a quest that will tell you that you must modify the ax with a new handle, so that you are not consumed by its energies. Mission that has three steps, in which you must use a lot, a lot of game gold.

expensive materials

The expensive thing about this quest chain is the materials needed. While some ingredients can be found in the open world, other materials primarily require the use of your gold. Here is the list of all the crafting materials that you can buy directly from the auction house or order through crafting orders (via wowhead):

Erden’s Glowspore Grip

-Zaralek Glowspores x400

-Obsidian Cobraskin x3



-Prototype Dreamleaf Grip x1



-Dreaming Essence x5



-Mireslush Hide x50 (any rank)

Lydiara’s Binding Rune

-Shadowflame Essence x10



-Prototype Binding Rune x1



-Cosmic Ink x250 (any rank)



-Runed Writhebark x50 (any rank)

Shalasar’s Sophic Vellum

-Awakened Fire x150



-Awakened Earth x100



-Awakened Order x50



-Resonant Crystal x200



-Prototype Order Vellum x1

And based on the current auction house prices, the materials needed to complete the quest chain cost around 1 million gold or even more. Yes, a tremendously high number, even for those who have been playing World of Warcraft for a long time. But if you want to save time you can pay for that gold on the “black market”, and it would cost approximately 72 dollars.

Although on the other hand, there are ways to reduce the cost, trying to find some of the materials in the open world or buy them from other players at a lower price. But even with these measures, you’ll still likely need to spend a lot of gold to get the Fyr’alath.

It’s up to each player to decide if it’s worth it

This huge amount of work, luck and money makes it up to each player to decide if the ax is worth the investment. The ax is very powerful, but the cost is high, although if you are looking for the best possible weapon for your strength character, Fyr’alath is a good option. However, if you don’t have much gold, you may want to consider other options, as based on prices in most kingdoms, you should currently pay between 1,000,000 and 1,200,000 gold for all materials.

