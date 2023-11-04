If you are using an old mobile phone, it is quite likely that you can no longer update Google Chrome at the end of this month.

Google has announced that with the launch of the version Chrome 120 By the end of November, those Android devices that have Android Nougat will not be able to update.

In this way, those users who are still with the operating system Android Nougat will not be able to be updated beyond Chrome version 119, so they will be exposed to security issues and will no longer see new features.

Google suggests that it is time to change to a new operating system, and since manufacturers no longer update such old phones, the only solution would be to change to a newer one or use another compatible browser.

Millions of devices affected, but there is a solution

It is worth remembering that Android Nougat was the seventh version of the operating system Android and it is currently only present in 1-2% of Android terminals worldwide, it seems little, but there are millions of devices affected.

Google released Chrome 119 on November 1, and will release other small updates to this same version throughout the month.

However, Chrome 120 will be available from November 29, and after that date, devices running Android Nougat will no longer receive browser updates.

However, if you have an Android Nougat device and want to continue browsing the Internet safely, you should know that the Firefox browser continues to support this version of the operating system.