The star has organized a party at her house for her birthday, attended by dozens of people who want to celebrate with her.

However, the party becomes a bitter moment for María, who, after her meeting with Juan Carlos, has seen her dreams with the monarch shattered.

With the guests at the party, Chelo looks for her friend and finds her in the bathroom, crying: “They don’t love me Chelo, they don’t love me,” she says when her friend asks her what is happening.

María takes a shower, she is broken inside, neither Paquirri nor the king seem to want to spend their lives with her, and that is something that hurts her a lot: “He hasn’t even remembered my birthday,” she points out.

Chelo tries to advise her at this moment: “This guy loves you for what he loves you, María, and you should start loving yourself a little more.” But María doesn’t have the body for parties: “I didn’t expect to feel like this,” she points out.

Her friend is not going to let anyone ruin her birthday and paints her lipstick, the tension is palpable in the atmosphere: “I don’t know what happened between you, what I do know is that there are a lot of people out there wishing to show you how much he loves you, and I am the first.”

The two stare at each other. Chelo’s eyes say much more than words, is she in love with her friend?

Finally, Barbara decides to go out and celebrate her birthday in style, with the people who really love her.