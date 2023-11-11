You may not have fallen for this or you may simply get carried away by what your operator, your company or the technician who has left the fiber working in your home installs. But knowing the importance of encryption or the differences between one and the other is essential if we want to connect to the Internet safely and avoid all types of attacks.

The importance of encryption

In an increasingly connected world, where information is shared and data is constantly transmitted, encryption plays a very important role. The padlock that Ensures that only authorized people access information that you are sharing.

Throughout history there have been different encryption methods but currently it is only advisable that you opt for two: WPA2 or WPA3. They are the only ones advisable in case we want to protect ourselves and avoid all types of attacks.

With the evolution of technology, decryption methods also advance and that is why the continuous evolution of the different types of standards that protect us against possible attacks.

¿WPA2 o WPA3?

With the WPA2 standard, one of the easiest to execute was the brute force attack, based on a dictionary attack. That is, take the key record that associates an SSID with its password, based on the various models of routers and other access points, and try generic passwords. This is a type of attack, but it is the conventional brute force attack, constantly trying random keys until you find the right one. This is more complicated with WPA3, as described by Kevin Robinson, vice president of marketing for the Wi-Fi Alliance, while the authentication process is one of the main improvements: it is more complicated and requires much more time to try, since each key requires interaction with the WiFi network.

Once access to the WiFi network has been gained in an unauthorized manner – or yes, but for questionable purposes – there is another important security improvement. Regarding the WPA2 standard, communications on a WiFi network are made with encryption, but with keys of 128 bits as the maximum length. Now, with the arrival of WPA3, the main difference is that these communication encryption keys extend up to 192 bits. That is to say, there are longer chains and therefore with more complex combinations – to understand it more simply -, therefore it is significantly more complicated for someone to spy on the content of the communications between a device and its access point, using WiFi.

Other obsolete ciphers

There were other encryptions long before and you should never use them, such as WEP or WPA.

WEP stands for Wired Equivalent Privacy and is a wired privacy system that arrived in 1997 with the intention of becoming an option to protect us when we used wireless networks. The initial idea of ​​WEP was to encrypt data so that it could not be read if it was encrypted. But there were many problems and we have explained the main one in the introduction. It only took a few minutes to decipher this data. WEP was responsible for encrypting traffic with a static key that could be 64 bits of 10 hexadecimal digits or a 128-bit key of 26 hexadecimal digits. The idea was correct but it did not achieve its mission. So much so that in 2004 the WiFi Alliance officially retired WEP as a security mechanism or type for WiFi connections.

Currently using WEP is totally inadvisable and is considered an obsolete type of security. It was replaced in 2003 by WPA, which sought to remedy these security problems and inconveniences that had been found.

WPA or WiFi Protected Access (i.e. WiFi protected access) was the replacement for WEP to avoid vulnerabilities and lack of security. It was launched in 2003 by the WiFi Alliance and offered improvements. The main one is the use of a temporary key integrity protocol versus WEP providing the same key to each authorized system. It is known as TKIP or Temporal Key Integrity Protocol, which allows the key used by the systems to be dynamically changed. It was more secure than WEP, but it is not completely secure today and is not used either. That is to say, WPA represented a change and an improvement over WEP but it was not the definitive change since it was still weak and still had vulnerabilities. Encryption was better and dynamic and self-distributed keys helped, but in 2004 the WiFi Alliance introduced WPA2 with one big change: the use of the advanced encryption standard AES for encryption. That is why it is also inadvisable that you use WPA.