Since it began to have the popularity it currently has, WhatsApp has always had to deal with numerous privacy issues. Despite this, in recent years it has been incorporating new functions that allow it to offer its users a much more secure framework, such as the encryption of messages and end-to-end encryption to guarantee that no one, not even the company itself. Meta, can access its content.

Recently, in addition, the company has announced a more than interesting novelty focused in this same direction. From now on, we can hide the IP address in calls we make through the application. In this way, it will not be possible for any system to detect the location from which the task was carried out, offering greater privacy to all its users.

An extra layer of privacy

WhatsApp has announced through its blog, its usual channel for carrying out all types of announcements, that most of the products for making calls have end-to-end encryption. An aspect that allows data transmission to be faster and have higher quality, but that also has a counterpart: and it is the possibility of tracking the IP addresses of both addresses with everything that this entails.

WhatsApp has decided to leave this issue in the hands of its users. From now on, it will be possible to enable the option to hide the IP address, preventing any user or cybercrime group from being able to track our data. Although, yes, it is also possible that if we activate this new option we will notice how the calls can generate a loss of quality.

How can we hide the IP address

On both iOS and Android, the way to get to this option is very similar. From our mobile application, we will have to go to the Settings menu, then we will have to look for the Privacy section and then select the option that says Advanced. Once we access, we can enable or disable the option.

Is it always necessary to hide it? We must assess whether it is worth losing some quality in calls in exchange for being completely sure of the privacy of our calls. However, in a scenario like the current one, in which there is increasing concern about privacy and constant security breaches, it is advisable to always be as protected as possible.

For WhatsApp, this new functionality joins a movement that they already started months ago when they included the option to silence calls from unknown numbers that we could receive on our smartphone. The objective is to continue adding new functionalities that allow increasing privacy in communications made through the application, as WhatsApp has become, for many, the app that the vast majority of users use not only to exchange messages, but also to make and receive calls.

It is worth remembering that this new option will only be valid for the calls we make with our smartphone, but will not have effect in relation to the communications we make from the computer or from any other device. Therefore, if we want to have secure communication, we will have to opt for the use of mobile phones.