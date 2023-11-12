The router in our home is the gateway to the Internet, which makes it a very sensitive element to ensure our own security. If we are not careful with the configuration, we do not keep it updated and other series of issues, we can be surprised that someone sneaks into our home network like Pedro through his house. Luckily, there are some things we need to do. Today we tell you one of the functions that It is always advisable to disable.

One of the most important points today when it comes to having a network connection at home is safety. And, if we are not careful, someone may break into our home Internet connection, giving us some problems. Therefore, it is very important to have some basic notions on how to correctly configure your home router. In addition to that, follow some basic safety tips like the one we tell you below.

The WPS button on the router, a real headache

We have all seen how the router has several buttons and LED status indicator lights. One of these buttons is labeled with the letters WPS, a feature that makes WiFi connections easier without entering passwords. However, it has been more than proven that it is a serious security problem and that it is best to always have it disabled.

Wifi Protected Setup It is a system with which by pressing the button on the router and the device we want to connect, it is not necessary to enter the password for the wireless network. The big problem, as we have already mentioned, is that this system can also be based on the introduction of a PIN number and, in this case, cracking by brute force is possible if we take into account that there are 11,000 possibilities, so it could be get it in just 2 days maximum.

However, there are different companies that have already been incorporating into their teams maximum number of attempts when entering the PIN for the WPS. In this way, they are prevented from continuing to try their luck. However, not all manufacturers have this extra protection. So, in those cases, it will be better to disable the WPS option on the router to increase security.

Disable WPS on the router forever

Although each router is different and its configuration area is different, the truth is that this function is disabled in a similar way in almost all router models. There is usually no special step, except in few models. Be that as it may, the first thing we have to do is enter the equipment configuration. To do this, we will have to access its page by entering the default address which, normally, is usually 192.168.1.1. Once inside, we will have to follow these steps:

Enter the username and password to access. If you don’t know which ones, the credentials will come on the router label. When we are in its configuration, we will have to go to the WiFi or wireless connection section. This section will have one name or another depending on the equipment we have. Inside, we will have to look for the WPS function. Finally, it will have to be deactivated.

In the case of routers AVM Fritzthe manufacturer details these steps:

Open the FRITZ!Box user interface Click on WiFi. Access the Security option. Open the WPS Quick Connect tab. Disable the Active WPS Push Button Method option. Save the changes to the configuration by clicking Apply.

For its part, in the manufacturer’s routers Asuswe will follow these steps:

Access the ASUS configuration interface In the side menu, Advanced Settings, click on Wireless Find the WPS tab Set the Enable WPS option to “OFF”.

And to continue increasing security, since we do not know if someone has been able to access the home network, it will be better to change the device’s WiFi password. In this way, we will make sure that no one has sneaked in or, if they have done it through WPS, they no longer have this option.