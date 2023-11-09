Blasco looks at a circus poster thoughtfully, from one moment to the next a noise is heard and one of Mancuso’s thugs appears by surprise and grabs the young man by the neck: “You owe me a lot of money, Blasco,” says Mancuso, who stands before the young man. .

Blasco, scared to death, admits he talks to Ángel Cristo’s enemy: “I got you the tigers, eh? And I got them for you at a good price, you know they are worth twice as much,” he points out.

Mancuso is not convinced by Blasco’s response: “And you thought you were going to pay me with that? I gave you more time to get your boss to sell me his circus,” says Mancuso as the thug he was holding on to Blasco lets him go.

The young man tries to convince Mancuso that he is doing everything possible to make that happen: “If you get Ángel to sell it to me, we will forget about your small debt,” the man says while reminding him that he owes him four million.

“Stop betting and messing around or it will end up killing you,” he says before leaving. The other thug does not leave without cutting Blasco’s ear so that he understands who is in charge and thus fulfills his objective.