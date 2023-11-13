If you were thinking of buying any of Amazon’s smart devices this Black Friday and your goal was Echo Show 5, especially if you were planning to buy more than one, to place in several rooms of the house, this “warm-up” offer before Black Friday may interest you. Amazon lets you of units half price, for 107.98 euros with free shipping. We tell you how to get them.

Two Echo Show 5 units for the price of one

Buy two Echo Shows at the best price





It’s not what to buy of the Echo Show 5 It’s going to be cheaper than ever, but this offer is ideal for getting two at the price they usually have when Amazon has them on sale. Because, although the official price of this device is 109.99 euros, and now it is 107.98 euros, if we put two units in the basket and we use the code ECHOSHOW5, we will be taking them for the same amount as if we took only one. In addition, shipping is free and fast, in a single day (for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order), which will avoid the possible lack of stock that usually occurs. in campaigns like Black Friday.

Apart from what was said about the offer, we can tell you something new or that you don’t know about the Echo Show 5. Here we talk about the third generation, which offers us a 5.5 inch touch screen to which he owes the 5 of his name. With it, it has the ideal size to place on the nightstand, in the kitchen, or for when we don’t have enough space.

Among many other functions, it allows us to make video callssince it integrates a camera and microphone, but we can also control video surveillance cameras that we have installed at home.

And of course, as that kind of vitamin-rich Alexa speaker that it is, it also allows us listen to music on streaming o via Bluetooth from other devices such as a smartphone or tablet. In addition, of course, to being able to watch videos from different services such as Amazon Prime Video itself or YouTube.

And it is not left out of its capabilities either. control of the home automation installation of our home, being able to ask it to turn on or off lights, the fabric, the air conditioning system and a thousand other functions that you surely already know.

In terms of privacy, as in other Amazon devices, we can disable the microphone and camera using the dedicated button, to prevent Alexa from listening to us when we don’t want it.

