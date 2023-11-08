But man, what a great occasion this super cool Golf Variant would be.

At the Autoblog editorial team we naturally have our discussions every day. In many cases, an AB scribe spots something special and then we give our opinion about it. Useful? No. Entertaining? Then again, yes. Colleague @Loek (the editor formerly known as 720S) always comes across the most wonderful cars and in this case it was a really brand new Tesla Model 3. Especially from the rear, it is not a bad car to look at. In fact, we can simply speak of a successful facelift.

But of course we all obstinately in the editorial office and then of course we name the cars that clearly didn’t matter. For example, @jaapiyo comments on the proportions of this specific generation of Mercedes-Benz CLA and Loek briefly mentions the Golf V station wagon. That has never really been the most beautiful car in the world, on the contrary. And according to Loek, it is a shame that there was never a fast version of it.

Fast Golf Variant?

We will come back to that today, because there was indeed a top version of it! And instead of cramming it all into the Autoblog Groepsapp, we turned it into an article. The subject: the fast Golf station wagon.

Now there have never been very many fast Golf station wagons. In fact, there was no Variant variant of the first two generations at all. This was available in the third generation and was very special: you could get it with a VR6 engine. . Volkswagen even has a press photo of it! It is a syncro with 2.9 liter VR6, good for 190 hp. That was actually the first super-thick Golf Variant, because 190 hp in a C-segment station wagon was still very special at the time.

The next generation is a bit of a strange one. There was a Volkswagen Golf Variant and a Volkswagen Bora Variant. Initially it was the intention that the Bora would have a rear (like the C-class S202), but that did not happen.



Even the Golf Variant on the press plates had hubcaps!

However, the Bora Variant did have the Bora nose. The Golf was for the simple entry-level models and you could get the Bora with the 1.8T, VR5, VR6 and the very big diesels.

Golf Variant RaVe 270

The fifth generation Golf was initially NOT available as a Variant. The idea was that there were already enough practical models such as the Touran and especially the Golf Plus (later Sportsvan). Ultimately, the market turns out to demand it, so VW later changes tack. Obviously it was a strange thing. The car was designed by Murat Günak, who also designed the Golf V and before that the Peugeot 307. Despite the name Golf, the base is actually a Jetta. The Golf Variant is actually a Jetta Variant. In fact, in the US this model was sold as the Jetta SportWagen (yes, SportWagen with an ‘e’).

The Golf Variant has the front of the Jetta (with the chrome grille) and this time there was no Bora with which the Golf had to share its base. Unfortunately, Volkswagen had just stopped packing really big engines into small cars. But a sports version came in the form of the Golf Variant RaVe 270. This concept was specially devised for the Essen Motor Show in 2007 and was a return of the That was actually the first super-thick Golf Variant.

Individual

The car was built by Volkswagen Individual GmbH. You know, the store that is also responsible for the Touareg W12, New Beetle RSI and Passat R36, among others. The Golf Variant received its engine from the GTI, namely a 2.0 TSI four-cylinder with turbo. However, the engine was tickled for the occasion to 270 hp and 350 Nm.

That may be a bit much power for the front wheels, so the Golf Variant RaVe 270 received the 4Motion all-wheel drive system and the DSG gearbox from the Golf R32. The performance potential was therefore very high! Sprinting from 0-100 km/h was completed in 5.8 seconds and the top speed was limited to 250 km/h. Sprinting from 0-200 km/h is done in 20.8 seconds and that is seriously fast.

Legend has it that you can only play Scooter’s collected works in this Golf RaVe 270.

In terms of appearance, the Golf RaVe 270 was equipped with thick bumpers, large wheels and a Biscay Blue paint color. Because Essen is a tuning fair, the car is equipped with a huge sound system. You have to be able to share your taste in music with other like-minded people, of course. The lady in the photos, by the way, is Katharina Kuhlmann, who was Miss Tuning or the ‘queen of the tuning scene’ at the time.

Source of inspiration for the following models

Unfortunately, the car itself would never come to market. Volkswagen learned its lesson. For the Golf 7, a station wagon was taken into account from the first sketch. Partly because of this, the Golf 7 Variant looks a lot more ‘coherent’ instead of a visual offspring. The Golf 7 also came quite quickly. That was actually the first super thick one Golf R Variant:

In Switzerland there was even a Golf R360 Variant temporarily, with 360 hp thanks to some ABT stuff:

In the category: we didn’t want to deprive you of this one, the Volkswagen Golf Variant Biturbo Edition. Just like the RaVe270, this is a concept. In this case built for the Wörthersee mooring. The light blue ‘wagon has a 2.0 biturbo diesel under the hood with a DSG gearbox and four-wheel drive, with which you can accelerate to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds. We didn’t hear much about it after the revelation. Perhaps because a few months later Dieselgate came and spoiled everything.

It wouldn’t stop there. The Volkswagen students regularly tackled a Golf Variant to make it cooler, faster and lower. So somewhere the idea of ​​a super cool Golf Variant still tickles the boys and girls at VW.

Finally, we have arrived at 2023 and we can still order a Golf R Variant, this time with 320 hp:

At least now you know that it all started with this Golf RaVe 270. Fortunately, we still have the photos. Finally, from December 2, the Essen Motor Show 2023 will open its doors. Perhaps there will be a special, super-thick Golf Variant again!

This article You didn’t know about this super cool Golf Variant first appeared on Ruetir.