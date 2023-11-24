Play the Portal Fantasy demo for free through the Valve platform and discover a nostalgic mix between Pokémon and Zelda that goes beyond imagination.

What would happen if Pokémon and Zelda came together in game for PC and Steam Deck? Well, this would be born Portal Fantasyan adventure of role construction with a lot to play and mixed with capturing creatures.

“It’s been 1000 years since the War of the Goddesses – Ravenna has died, and the Pyli Kingdom has become prosperous again. Or so it seems. As a rookie at the prestigious Porble Academy, life takes an unexpected turn when you arrive late to the capital , Valeria”, he begins describing the game.

Its official trailer lasts just a minute and a half, but it tells a lot about the game. Above all, it shows its graphic aspect, which is of utmost importance for those who see it in motion before.

“Step into Portal Fantasy, a creature capture RPG where you create worlds for others to explore.

Explore, catch Porbles and solve quests as a Hero. He creates zones, sets traps, and designs epic adventures as an Architect,” are some of the benefits.

Its developer and editor of the same name tells us the tasks that an assistant will assign us, but don’t let that fool us. Mysterious organizations, corrupt Porbles and an ancient adversary await us.

We do not play with Link or with a Trainer, but the bases are

With a game system in the strategic world of turn-based battles, get wild areas to fight and Collect these Porbles of up to 6 different elements with more than 50 skills and 60 passive skills.

“Conquer the bad guys, fuse powerful ingredients and transform your Porbles into powerful beasts. The battle has begun!” play as Architect in Portal Fantasy.

By combining tokens, NPCs, traps and cosmetics in your map editor, you will create worlds with endless possibilities: “Design, challenge, trap and enjoy as adventurers take on your world.”

The game has its own peculiar cooperative with dynamic missions with other people, some exciting PvP duels and a lot of navigation between architectures.

Its creators claim to be hardcore pixel RPG fans and that they have always wanted to create a game in which anyone could create their levels; This is how this project that has been in the making for 2 years was born.

Play the Portal Fantasy demo on Steam to try a nostalgic mix between Pokémon and Zeldain which you can also create worlds and share them with other users.