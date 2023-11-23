If you have been wanting to try the new Movistar Plus+ streaming service for a while, the platform makes it very easy for you, but don’t think about it too much.

Among the streaming services that operate in our country, Movistar Plus+ is one of those striving to grow in a market dominated by platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+.

The streaming platform of Telefónica de España launched its streaming platform this summer that opened its service to any user, regardless of their telephone operator. However, many have not been able to try it to see if they are interested in subscribing, since Movistar Plus+ does not have a free trial.

That is going to change temporarily thanks to the promotion that the platform has just launched: taking advantage of Black Friday, users who register between today, November 23, and Wednesday the 29th, you will get seven days of free access to all the content offered by the Movistar Plus+ streaming service.

The good thing is that this gift does not require entering payment information, so we can enjoy these seven days of full access to the Movistar Plus+ streaming service with just an email. In addition, seven days of access begin when we register, in case you want to wait until the last day.

What can we see on Movistar Plus+ during this promotion?

Cinema, series and sports are the three pillars of Movistar Plus+, and they are not missing in this limited promotion of the Black Friday.

The most attractive premiere may be Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, which arrived on the platform a few days ago. We also have series like La Mesías, the new thing from Los Javis, or programs like The resistance.

In the sporting field, we have the best match of the UEFA Champions League this week, the Real Madrid – Naplesor that of LaLiga EA Sports, the Atlético de Madrid – RCD Mallorca. We also have the two best games of the Liga Hypermotion or, in basketball, the Endesa League, Euroleague and NBA.

It is a good opportunity to try the Movistar Plus+ streaming service and enjoy some of its most popular movies and series, in addition to all the sports it offers. You can take advantage of this limited promotion by registering on the Movistar Plus+ website, but remember, only until November 29.