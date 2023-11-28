Surely the idea of ​​returning to the first DOOM or the original Warcraft game that started it all has crossed your mind more than once, the one that presented the battle of the orcs and humans in a strategy format. But playing with MS-DOS classics, even with emulators, is not that easy. In the end, there is always something that fails or complicates the experience. The launch of an alternative known as DOS_deck, available here in web format, changes everything.

The Netflix of MS-DOS games

It’s not that we define it that way, but it is Martin Kool, its creator, who said it. You believe that your website has the potential to be the main option that users who want to go back to those distant times, but no less romantic, in which we played on MS-DOS. To do this, it starts with a very simple policy that is worthy of applause: prevent your website from being filled with hundreds of games without order or meaning that do not contribute anything. That is, go for quality instead of quantity.

That, at a time when emulation pages are quite chaotic and where as soon as you come across fake versions of games that never existed (Super Mario on Mega Drive, for example) you find 30 different versions of The King of Fighters with modifications Coming from Asia, it is a breath of fresh air. And, for the moment, Kool meets its objective, since the initial DOS_deck catalog has 14 games. Of course, it has already published a list of the next titles that will be added to the platform so that you can play them from your browser.

Legendary games that do not wither

Surely what you want to know, without waiting any longer, is the list of games that are available. The collection of 14 classics combines both great bestsellers and other titles that may not be familiar to you. In the first group we find the following essentials: Lemmings, Warcraft: Orcs & Humans, Syndicate, DOOM, Wolfenstein 3D, Command & Conquer, Heretic and The Lost Vikings.

The other games that you can now access are these: Beneath a Steel Sky, One Must Fall 2097, Jazz Jackrabbit, Epic Pinball, The Black Cauldron (based on the Disney movie Taron and the Magic Cauldron), Commander Keen, Commander Keen 4 and Supaplex. It is more than likely that you will also consider some of the titles on this second list a classic among classics, so fun is surely guaranteed. As you can see on its website, the platform allows you to mark your favorites, which will be very useful when the list of games begins to grow.

How to play? As we told you, you only need the browser. Click on the game you want and then press the Play button or check the keyboard settings. You can also play with a controller thanks to the optimization that the games have, although you may prefer to use the classic mode and stop experimenting. In any case, many of the users who have tried the service comment that remote control works better than you could imagine. Once you start playing you will discover that DOS_deck has a system that automatically saves your game, so you don’t have to worry if the browser closes unexpectedly. There are also other options to resort to, such as putting the website in full screen for a better experience.

Along with this, it should be said that in each of the games you will see a buy button represented with the shopping cart. This is not a function that is really linked to DOS_deck, but what you do is buy the games from official online stores, such as Steam or GOG. This means that if you make the purchase on Steam, your gaming experience in DOS_deck It won’t change anything at all. This is clearly a bit confusing.

That games will arrive in the coming months? The list is long, but there are some titles we can’t help but look forward to, like full versions of Duke Nukem 3D, Warcraft 2, and Sim City. Likewise, demo versions will be added, something that the most nostalgic people will surely remember fondly. Some of those on the way include Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Monkey Island or even the first Grand Theft Auto. So, as you can see, we’re going to have fun for a while. Personally, I’m looking forward to the addition of Discworld in the future so I can go crazy again helping the disastrous wizard Rincewind on his adventure.