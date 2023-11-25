YouTube users have recently received an unpleasant surprise with the impossibility of using ad blockers when watching videos, in a way for Google to try to hunt down subscribers for its streaming service. YouTube premium.

Now they have just taken a step forward to try to attract more subscribers to YouTube Premium and have released Playablesthat function that was discovered a few months ago and that will allow us to enjoy certain video games from YouTube itself.

YouTube has released Playables in the last few hours, but we warn you that it is not yet available for all Premium subscribers, since it is a function that is arriving in stages.

Some users have already been able to access Playables with their premium YouTube subscription, and are enjoying some video games, although they may not be the video games you expected.

How to access Playables if you have YouTube Premium

First and foremost, those premium YouTube users who already have the function available, They must activate it since it is disabled by default.

Google will notify you directly (if you already have the feature available) with a notification when you access YouTube, so don’t worry.

Once Playables is activated from the notification, you will find the option in the explore tab of YouTube and by clicking on it you will access Playables.

Playables interface: Home and Explore tabs

Droid-life

Once inside, you will be shown two tabs: a home tab and the explore tab.

Within the home tab you will see a list of recommended games or games that you have played previously, and even a popular section of the video games most enjoyed by users in the last few hours.

The other tab, the explore tab, allows you to explore all the video games that are available at that moment so you can run the one you want.

Available games: lots of puzzle and arcade

In these first reports it is commented that there are only 37 games availableand they are quite simple applications, free titles that are already known and that we can usually enjoy from our favorite mobile devices.

Of course, we won’t have to download them, but we can enjoy them from YouTube itself, without needing anything else.

Some of the featured games include Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword and 8 Ball Billiards Classic but there are also many other arcade-style games and especially puzzle games.

Interestingly, the YouTube premium plan benefits page notes that Playables will only be available until March 28, 2024so apparently we are facing a test to see if it is popular, or not, among users.