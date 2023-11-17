Once again, YouTuber Tito from Macho Nacho Productions once again delights us with a project that will delight all those who love gadgets and retro consoles. And this time he has once again become interested in other ongoing projects with which he can create a custom console updated with more modern components. And thus is born Super DMGthe Game Boy of 2023.

Index

See all sections

A very Super Game Boy

This peculiar work is based on the pays Super DMG Designed by the user kamikaze, who has given life to a board that is only missing one component that you will have to install on your own. And the CPU is not included, since you must use the chip integrated into the Super Game Boy adapter cartridgethat legendary accessory that allowed you to play Game Boy games on the SNES.

The reason for using this chip is quite simple, and is due to giving a different and somewhat more modern touch to the console. And, if the Super Game Boy chip is used, the console will not have the start animation with the Game Boy logo, thus allowing access to the start of the inserted cartridge immediately.

And yes, the loss of animation may be a sacrilege for some, but you already know how immediacy works in these times.

Improved components

In addition to redesigning the main motherboard, it has also been used to include a new audio board with amplifier integrated that will improve the volume of the console, a new power supply to power the console, and even a new IPS screen to see everything much better.

Give a second life to your broken Game Boy

This project will save a lot of Game Boy models that are forgotten in drawers. Thanks to all these components, repairing one of these consoles is within the reach of almost anyone, so you should think twice before throwing away an old console.

Where can you buy it?

Whether you have an old Game Boy or not, you will be able to create one from scratch without problems. On the one hand, you can buy the Super DMG board with the power board and the sound board for $79.59while a Game Boy case, IPS screen, buttons and the corresponding control board can be yours for a few 75 eurosadding an approximate total of 150 euros for the entire kit to create a Game Boy from scratch.

Of course, don’t forget that you will also need the Super Game Boy chip, so you will have to get a second-hand cartridge that will cost around 15 euros. You already have a project for this Christmas!

Fuente: Macho Nacho (Youtube) – RGR Shop – SJT Studios