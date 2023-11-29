Would you like a Peugeot 208, but do you find it a bit too ordinary? A Swiss Peugeot dealer dusts off the Rallye badge. With this modern Peugeot 208 Rallye, the seller wants to celebrate forty years since the original 205 Turbo 16 was born. This car dominated the WRC in the 1980s and is worth a celebration model.

In the past, if you just didn’t have enough savings for a real GTI, you could go to the dealer for a Rallye. These were homologation specials for rallies where the engines could not be larger than 1,300 cc. Because of the smaller engine, the Rallyes were lighter and cheaper, but of course also less powerful than the thoroughbred GTIs.

Both the 205 and the (first) 106 Rallye had a 1.3-liter petrol engine that produced just over 100 hp at the front wheels. This was more than enough to have a bit of fun, especially considering the cars were incredibly light. You recognize the Rallyes by the white steel rims and the subtle (but colorful) stickers. They are also available in colors other than white.

Our problem with the modern Peugeot 208 Rallye

Special Peugeots from the past are characterized by significant weight savings, but this 208 refuses to do intermittent fasting. The car still weighs 1,165 kilos. The 1.2-liter three-cylinder still produces 100 hp. That is as much as the original Rallyes, but this car weighs almost 50 percent more than the old one.

Actually, this is just a Peugeot 208 with cool 16-inch steel rims and a nice sticker set. It will be just as exciting to drive as your neighbor’s 208. The interior has also received some mild tweaks. You control the six-speed manual gearbox with a nice, black shifter with red accents and some extra faux carbon fiber has been added.

How much does the modern Peugeot 208 Rallye cost?

You can get your 208 Rallye at Garages Hotz in the village of Travers. The dealer asks 24,500 Swiss francs for the modern Peugeot 208 Rallye. This amounts to approximately 25,000 euros, plus Dutch taxes. You can also buy a white 208 in the Netherlands for around 24,000 euros and add white rims to it yourself.

The model that celebrates the 208 Rallye

Funnily enough, this modern 208 Rallye does not honor the 205 Rallye, but the T16; Peugeot’s entry for the dreaded Group B rally class. To participate, two hundred street versions were built. The rally car got a crazy four-cylinder with approximately 350 hp. Peugeot won the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ Championship in ’85 and ’86.

After this, Group B was dissolved and the 205 T16 had to find a new discipline to dominate. So Peugeot registered for the Paris-Dakar Rally. That was won in ’87 and ’88. After the last win in the toughest rally in the world, it was time to take it easy and Peugeot built the Rallye to participate in 1,300 cc rallies.

