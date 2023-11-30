The PlayStation 5 Slim It is already a reality and is available in a wide variety of stores, although in the PcComponentes CyberWeek You have a pack that includes the console with the EA SPORTS FC 24 for about 597.99 euros while the available units last (and with free shipping).

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim + EA SPORTS FC 24

Comprar PlayStation 5 Slim con EA SPORTS FC 24 the best price





This pack of the new slim model of the game console Sony It comes with the EA SPORTS FC 24 and is being sold for about 597.99 euros at PcComponentes while the available units are sold out, so you can release it for practically the same price (or even for less) than the normal console. Plus, shipping is completely free and fast.

The PlayStation 5 Slim stands out for offering us a more compact size than the classic version, since has reduced its volume by 30%, according to Sony itself. And as for its design, it is practically identical to what we have seen so far, although this time It is accompanied by a kind of black stripes on the sides.

On the other hand, the main novelty of this model is that includes a fully removable disk drive, which allows us to use video games in physical format or play Blu-ray. This add-on is expected to be sold separately, so it will be up to us if we want to enjoy the titles in digital or physical format.

Another improvement to take into account is the incorporation of an SSD storage unit that reaches 1 TB, leaving behind the 825 GB that previous versions offered us. This will give us the possibility of downloading more video games and saving more games thanks to that extra capacity.

And as we have mentioned before, this pack contains the new and famous football video game developed by Electronic Arts, which on this occasion is released under the name EA SPORTS FC 24. It also has a Dualsense controller con Haptic feedback for greater immersion in our games.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Images | sony

