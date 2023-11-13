The Bloodhound LSR project is looking for you. Requirements: preferably a bag of money and large cojones.

When it comes to road cars, great strides have been made when it comes to being the fastest in the world. The 387 km/h of the McLaren F1 was taken away by Bugatti within ten years with the Veyron. This resulted in almost four changing of the guards within the next 15 years. SSC with the Ultimate Aero that defeated Bugatti, leading to the 434 km/h of the Bugatti Veyron SuperSport. Koenigsegg took the record in 2017 and although the Chiron SuperSport and SSC Tuatara at over 300 miles per hour (and almost 500 km/h) have proven that such speeds are possible, they are not official records.

Land Speed Record

For context, that means the road cars now almost equal the record set by a Land Speed ​​Record (LSR) car as early as 1937. If (literally) all the brakes are released, a car can be really fast. The record was held in many hands between 1898 and 1997, culminating in the Thrust SSC, which clocked a fairly staggering 1,227 km/h. With Andy Green behind the wheel, who is officially still the fastest man on earth.

1,000 miles per hour

That record was set in 1997 and has still not been broken 26 years later. There are two reasons why. Firstly, because speed records for ‘the first to break speed x’ are the best. For example, the 1970 Blue Flame was the first LSR car to pass the magical 1,000 km/h limit. 2,000 km/h is still a distant prospect, but 1,000 miles per hour (1,600+ km/h) has not yet been achieved. In fact, the target for any next LSR should be at least 1,000 miles per hour.

Bloodhound LSR

The second reason is the project that currently does/does not exist to achieve a new LSR. The British Bloodhound LSR, formerly SSC (Super Sonic Vehicle) has already completed tests in South Africa and is on paper ready for a new record. The project does/does not exist because the car certainly exists and can certainly be dusted off for a run. But the project is looking for money and more importantly: a director.

Manager

Andy Green, a former RAF pilot, wants to pass the baton to the next generation. Project leader Stuart Edmondson had to put the LSR project on the back burner during corona, but he believes that ‘now is the time’ to make a new attempt. Edmondson hopes that whoever becomes the driver will also be able to bring the accompanying bag of money. It is hoped that around £12 million will be raised.

Environmentally friendly

Is an LSR still relevant today? After all, you are blowing a lot of rocket fuel through it and that is of course no longer possible. According to Edmondson, it’s not too bad. He is looking at as many electrical components as possible to power all the side issues. The rocket fuel can also be replaced by a CO2-neutral form. This would make the Bloodhound LSR a mix of synthetic fuel and electricity. Not only would this make it the fastest car ever, it would also be the first to do it completely without fossil fuels.

Okay, so first find someone who dares to drive 1,000 miles per hour. Edmondson’s list of requirements is not large: money would be nice and your background must match the discipline to dare to drive very fast. So have a big pocket (of money). (via BBC)

