This super luxurious Audi A8 L proves that extremely long kilometers with a PHEV are no problem.

We receive the question every day: “Dear Autoblog, we are looking for a super complete and spacious premium German car with many options. Preferably with hybrid drive. We found them at the dealer, but they are so expensive. Do you have a solution for that?”

And yes, we have that. Expand your horizons. Premium brands also emphasize that they are premium with the price, so you are just stuck with a higher price tag. And with an A1, A3, Q3 or other MQB Audi you are a bit like paying for Audi decoration on a Volkswagen. So to save 40-50 grand on a bare Audi Q2, you can also look at a young, used ‘real’ Audi.

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro

And look what we found: for 46,945 euros (that’s the asking price) you can buy this Audi A8. And it’s not just any A8, but a real one A8 Lang 60 TFSI e quattro Pro Line Design Edition. Quite a mouthful. The ad says ’55’, but that’s false modesty.

The ’55 TFSI e’ (it remains a strange name) is for the A6 and has a four-cylinder. The ’60 TFSI e’ (……) is equipped with a real V6. That suits such a barge much better. The combination produces 449 hp and 700 Nm. This allows you to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

It’s a huge barge. This device is 5.30 meters long! At 3.18 meters, the wheelbase is larger than an A-segment hatchback should strictly be. This means you can relax and enjoy this A8 Lang. The great thing about an A8 is that it is not too bulky. So you can enjoy it incognito.

PHEV with extremely high mileage

You will be able to enjoy that 100% with this A8. The device is very fully equipped. Of course, there will be a few sharp readers who note that the rims do not have the maximum size (you could choose up to 21″ from the brochure) and perhaps that a few options are missing, such as a parking heater. Perhaps it is just not indicated.

But okay, a relatively young Audi A8 L with all the necessary options and a very competitive price. Then there must be a catch, right? That’s right, the mileage is quite on the high side. The device has 393.818 km walked. Now we almost dare to say that this car was an executive limousine that mainly drove highway trips. These are not typical training cars, so to speak.

So now it’s up to you! Do you buy an A8 L with a little bit of experience for the price of a bare Q2 with the mandatory S-Line package? Or would you rather have Q2? Let us know in the comments! You can view the ad here!

