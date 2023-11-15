Asiye clearly heard the conversation between Akif and Şevval in the club in which they said that Mrs. Sevgi had been locked in a basement before she died and, despite not speaking to her brother, she ran to the chicken coop to tell him the truth.

Ömer goes crazy when he discovers that Yasmin and her mother kept his grandmother locked up and is ready to take revenge. Asiye tries to stop him, but just then, Akif appears through the door. “Shouldn’t we go to the police? “Shouldn’t they get what they deserve?” asks the young Eren, upset.

Akif acts crazy and accuses Asiye… of having misinterpreted his conversation with Şevval! Apparently, Ahmet’s wife had threatened him minutes before that she would reveal her affair with Nebahat if she did not help her.

“Your obsession with Yasmin has gone too far,” Ömer tells him, surprised, confirming that he believes Akif’s version. Asiye can’t stand it when her brother questions her again and… she kicks him out of her house! “Get out of my life,” young Eren tells him full of rage. Will Asiye be able to prove that she is telling the truth?

