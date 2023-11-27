We recently learned that the series would continue in the future and now we are receiving comments again that are at least interesting for fans of Nier:Automata. Apparently, those responsible have something on their hands.

As we have been able to learn, the producer Yosuke Saito ha confirmado que is working on a different project with Yoko Taro. Although he is not linked to Nier, they plan to pick up the series in the future. More details are unknown, but it will certainly be interesting to see what it is about.

You already know that Nier: Automata has opened new doors for the series, bringing it to broader audiences with adaptations such as anime or concerts. Although there are no precise details about this new non-NieR project, all fans are very excited.

What do you think of this news, Nier:Automata fans? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. We will be attentive to future announcements.

