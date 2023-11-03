We already have the most up-to-date information about Yofukashi no Uta, its final volume of the manga and its next supposed arrival on Netflix. One of the film and series streaming platforms that has been betting the most lately on including an increasing number of anime works and projects in its catalog.

From ANN it has been reported that the Call of the Night manga will have a final volume, which will be the number 18 and will put the long-awaited end to the story created by Kotoyama. Additionally, this final volume of the manga is expected to be released on November 17, for those who are fans.

Until now, the Yofukashi no Uta anime had been extremely difficult to watch legally in countries like Spain, but after the supposed announcement given by Animetrends in “X”, it seems that the adaptation of Call of the Night will land on Netflix.

The best recommended animes by genres.

News that every fan of the project had been waiting for years, and with the pass of the days is closer to materializing. Did you know about the existence of this project? If so, do not hesitate to leave us a comment about what you most expect from this premiere on Netflix.