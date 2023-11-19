We knew that Yiğit Koçak really likes our country, our culture, that he would love to work in our country and that he is an actor thanks to Javier Bardem’s films. This is what he told us during his visit to the Atresmedia headquarters, excited by the success of the series that we can enjoy every Monday and Tuesday on Antena 3.

Now, thanks to an image he published on Instagram, we have been able to discover that the Turkish actor really likes football and also… a Spanish team! The actor who plays Ömer is a great Real Madrid fan. In the image that he has shared with his thousands of followers, we can see him proudly wearing the Merengue team shirt and the text: Hala Madrid.

It is not the first time that we see a Turkish actor wearing the shirt of one of our teams. In fact, his co-star, Onur Seyit Yaran, who plays Doruk in Hermanos, we have seen him, thanks to his social networks, visiting or enjoying a game at the Bernabéu, Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium or at the Camp Nou in his latest visits to Spain that have not been few. He loves our country! Which team will he be a little more fond of?

What is clear is that both Yiğit Koçak and Onur Seyit Yaran are very fond of football and in several episodes of Hermanos we have already seen Ömer and Doruk with a ball at their feet demonstrating that, in addition to acting, football is also one of their great hobbies and…we love it!

