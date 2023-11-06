Toni Bou is X-Trial world champion again (indoor trials). This weekend, in fact, in Madrid, the Spanish rider won his latest world title in indoor trials races. With one round remaining before the end of the 2023 season, the Repsol Honda rider has clinched his 34th crown overall and remains the most successful driver in the history of the sport.

This year, the Montesa Cota 4RT driver achieved a total of 5 victories and a second place in the X-Trial World Championship. Since Bou began racing with the Repsol Honda Trial Team in 2007, he has been the dominant force in the indoor series, with 17 consecutive world titles.

Added to this success are 18 national titles in Spain and 17 other awards in the TrialGP (outdoor) World Championship, the last of which achieved just a couple of months ago. During his time in the X-Trial Championship, Bou achieved a total of 77 victories in 105 events, with 92 podiums.

This is Toni Bou’s comment: “I’m super happy with tonight. In Madrid, at Repsol’s home, it was important for us to win the title. Furthermore, I won all three rounds and we had a very exciting final, where Gabri made things very difficult for me. To walk out of here with a brace is amazing and winning the 34th title is even more so. Winning a title with a victory is the best thing, even if the important thing is always to win the title. We started the final very well in Zone 1, but we made a mistake in Zone 2 and that made life very difficult for us. The area where the difference was made was Zone 4, because it was very difficult to overcome that obstacle, but I am very happy to have succeeded and drawn with Gabri. Winning on the last zone was fantastic.”