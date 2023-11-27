Fabrizio Mecheri CEO Tre Zeta Group

Third acquisition for Tre Zeta Group, the Italian company active in the production of luxury shoe soles

Tre Zeta Group, a point of reference in the production of luxury shoe solesannounces the acquisition of 100% of Do.Gi. insole factory, company specialized in design and production of insoles per footwear elegant women’s shoes for the main high-end global brands.

Founded in Tegoleto, in the province of Arezzo, in 1977 by the brothers Domenico and Giovanni Magnanensi, Do.Gi., today led by the second generation, is one of the main Italian operators in its segment, serving the most important international luxury brands. Over the years, the company has invested in research and innovation, modernizing production with advanced machinery to support the artisanal know-how of its workers for a high-quality finished product customized to customer requests. Thanks to this, Do.Gi., with its current 35 employees, has achieved a production of approximately 1.5 million pairs of insoles. The company ended 2022 with revenues of 7.9 million eurosgrowing by 46% year-on-year.

With the aim of extending and consolidating this brilliant performance as part of a broader industrial project, the entrepreneurs have decided to sell their shares by reinvesting in Tre Zeta Group and maintaining their operational roles.

The operation fits into Tre Zeta project aimed at building the reference Group in the production of components for the structure of footwear for the entire global luxury industry, through a process of organic growth and aggregation of excellent companies. The ultimate objective is to extend the oversight and control of the sneaker and formal sole supply chain, pooling know-how, production and commercial capacity and management expertise to guarantee the quality of a wide range of components and further shorten the response times to customers, with the further advantage for them of having a single integrated interlocutor.

Solettificio Do.Gi. processing

Read also: Top 100 brands, Apple in the lead. Italy stands out with Gucci, Ferrari and Prada

The project, designed by Koinos Capital, an independent SGR (Savings Management Company) dedicated to Private Equity activity through closed-end funds which stands out for its entrepreneurial approach with investments aimed at transforming small excellences of the Italian industry into international leaders, he left at the end 2021 with the entry of the fund into Tre Zeta and already today, just two years later, it is at an advanced stage of execution.

Do.Gi. it is in fact the third acquisition completed by Tre Zetaafter Stil Stampi (excellence in the production of aluminum molds for soles) and Suolificio Magonio (primary company in soles for the formal world), and brings the Group, which already in October 2023 recorded an organic growth in turnover on an annual basis of 20 %, to add to the already 4.5 million pairs of soles produced in a year, the production capacity of an additional 1.5 million pairs of insoles.

The comment by Fabrizio Mecheri, CEO of Tre Zeta Group

The CEO Fabrizio Mecheri: “With the entry of Do.Gi. within the Group we continue to effectively execute the industrial plan which leads us to be a “one stop shop” interlocutor, capable of providing a high level service, an increasingly large number of processes and a complete range of high quality products for our customers. In C.Gi. we have found a reality that fully expresses that ability to combine artisan know-how with cutting-edge machinery technology typical of an entrepreneurial vision that aims for significant growth without compromising on quality. We believe that the company’s entry into our Group will allow us to unleash new synergies which will amplify and consolidate the excellent trend of increase in terms of orders and turnover that is Do.Gi. that Tre Zeta recorded in the last financial year. This is another important piece of our project and we are actively seeking and evaluating other opportunities for the expansion of the Group”.

Andrea Magnanensirepresenting Do.Gi.: “We are happy to bring Tre Zeta Group into the fold almost half a century of know-how and of contributing to the development of a great project. In this operation we immediately saw the opportunity to grow Do.Gi’s activities. exponentially while contributing to the realization of an ambitious industrial project which, I am sure, is destined to express great market potential”.

Marco MorgeseFounding Partner at Koinos Capitalstates: “The operation, the third since we joined Tre Zeta, confirms not only the significant development potential of this specific Italian industrial sector, but also the soundness of the vision with which we have accompanied the Group in recent years in a important growth path, as well as the execution ability of the top management. All fundamental elements in achieving the first results that have seen Tre Zeta Group exceed 76 million euros in pro forma turnover in 2022. Thanks to the entry of Do.Gi., today the Group further expands its offering and is moving even more rapidly towards the extremely ambitious but increasingly clearly achievable objectives that we have set ourselves. In the coming months we will continue this aggregation project, bringing other excellences in the sector within the Group, but always remaining focused on an industrial logic”.

Read also: Gucci the greenest luxury brand. In sixth place the Italian Golden Goose

Subscribe to the newsletter