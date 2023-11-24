loading…

The cargo ship Galaxy Leader, co-owned by an Israeli company, was hijacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea on November 20, 2023. Photo/Houthis Media Center/Anadolu Agency

SANAA – The Houthi group in Yemen threatened to target any military equipment protecting Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

In addition, they consider the crew of the recently confiscated ship to be “guests” in Yemen.

This was conveyed by the Commander of the Yemeni Navy, Major General Mohammed Fadl Abdul Nabi, to the crew of the Galaxy Leader ship owned by an Israeli businessman in the Red Sea which was anchored off the coast of Yemen.

He was accompanied by Governor Hudaydah Mohammed Ayyash Qaheem, Navy Commander Colonel Mansour Al-Saadi, and a number of officers.

Abdul Nabi told the crew, “You are guests in Yemen and we are ready to provide the care, attention and service you need. Consider yourself among your family and loved ones,” stressing that Islam advocates good treatment of prisoners.

Yemeni generals in the Houthi government stressed, “The Navy will target Israeli-flagged ships or ships operated by Israeli companies or owned by Israeli individuals, and portray them as legitimate targets.”

The Israeli colonial regime’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians. A number of countries condemned the brutal actions of the Zionist apartheid regime.

Yemen’s Houthis took firmer steps by confiscating a cargo ship belonging to an Israeli billionaire that was crossing the Red Sea.

